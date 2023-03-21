Chillicothe woman sentenced to prison on drug possession and manslaughter charge involving death of a child

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A Chillicothe woman who pleaded guilty to first-degree involuntary manslaughter in December was sentenced in Livingston County Circuit Court on March 20th.

Twenty-four-year-old Avery Nicole Young was sentenced to the Missouri Department of Corrections for 10 years on the involuntary manslaughter charge. She was also sentenced to five years each on two counts of felony possession of a controlled substance. The sentences are to run consecutively to each count and all other sentences. Young was further ordered to pay all court costs and pay the board bill assessed. Civil judgment was entered against her for the Crime Victims Compensation Fund for $46. She was credited 440 days served.

Chillicothe Police Chief Jon Maples previously reported officers responded to the 1500 block of Calhoun Street in December 2021 to assist the Chillicothe Department of Emergency Services with an unresponsive two-year-old. The child was taken to the hospital and was later pronounced dead.

Forty-seven-year-old Christopher Robert Wilson of Chillicothe was also arrested after an investigation. He pleaded guilty and was sentenced in October to the Missouri Department of Corrections for four years on second-degree involuntary manslaughter and seven years on felony possession of a controlled substance. The sentences were to run consecutively to each count and all other sentences.

