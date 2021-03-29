Grundy County Health Department to hold COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Thursday in Trenton

Reddit Share Pin Share 3 Shares

Grundy County has now gone one week without any positive cases of COVID-19 reported by the Grundy County Health Department.

The Moderna vaccine will be administered in a clinic Thursday afternoon, April 1, in Trenton for first-dose recipients. The clinic is listed from 2:30 to 5:30 and is by appointment only. Call the Grundy county health department at 359 4196 if in need of an appointment.

Missouri Phase Two opened as of Monday, making more people eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccination. The new phase includes those employed in higher education, construction, restaurant, hotel workers, and manufacturing and financial services.

