Two women from Trenton arrested on burglary charge; Trenton woman fails to appear in court

Police have arrested two Trenton women following an investigation into a residential break-in.

Thirty-five-year-old Abby Farris and 33-year-old Jade Mock have been charged with second-degree burglary for the alleged purpose of stealing. The charges stem from a Saturday incident. The women are accused of acting together to unlawfully entering an inhabitable structure belonging to Matt and Stephanie Snow.

Bond is $2,500 cash each with their appearances scheduled on April 13th in the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court.

Arrested Saturday on a failure to appear in court warrant was Jessica Mae Lotz of Trenton. Her original charge from an August 2020 incident was hindering prosecution.

Bond is $350 cash with online information showing Ms. Lotz failed to appear March 23rd in the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court.

The Grundy County Sheriff’s office says all three individuals have posted bonds.

