Grundy County Commission approves ordinance ensuring no other laws infringe on rights guaranteed by Second Amendment

The Grundy County Commission approved a Second Amendment Perseverance Ordinance on Tuesday morning, February 9th.

The ordinance installs protections in Grundy County on federal acts, laws, orders, rules, and regulations, which infringe on rights guaranteed by the Second Amendment of the United States Constitution and Article 1, Section 23 of the Missouri Constitution.

Presiding Commissioner Phillip Ray noted the commission had public support on the ordinance.

The commission also adopted the Hazard Mitigation Plan and renewed hazmat for Region H for Northwest Missouri. The Hazard Mitigation Plan identifies mitigation goals and actions to reduce or eliminate long-term risk to Grundy County from the impacts of hazards and disasters.

The Grundy County Commission met with Tusa of Liberty on February 8th regarding 911 radio system consulting services. The company looked at tower sites and reviewed inventory.

The annual township meeting will be at the Community Action Partnership of North Central Missouri office in Trenton Friday evening at 6:30. The meeting will involve a discussion of CART rock with township representatives.

