Authorities searching for possible small aircraft that crashed in eastern Grundy County

Law enforcement reports an aircraft possibly went down in eastern Grundy County on February 8th.

Highway Patrol Public Information Officer Corporal Justin Dunn reports preliminary information from the Federal Aviation Administration indicates a Cessna 177 left Randolph County and was headed to Kirksville. However, there is no indication the aircraft landed in Kirksville. GPS coordinates show the aircraft might have gone down near Humphreys.

The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office is in charge of the search with the Highway Patrol is assisting. The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports agencies are looking for a white single-engine Cessna with red stripes. It is believed a pilot and a passenger occupied the aircraft.

Dunn says agencies searched into late into the night of February 8th and restarted the morning of February 9th. Nothing has been located so far. He notes nothing is confirmed about an aircraft going down, but the agencies will continue to search. He adds that there are “a lot of unknowns.”

Anyone who has seen this possible downed aircraft or knows its location should contact call 911 or law enforcement.

