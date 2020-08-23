Grant City man injured in crash on Highway 169

A Grant City resident was hurt when the sports utility vehicle he was driving went airborne and overturned on Highway 169 south of Grant City.

Seventy-two-year-old Lee Mincy was taken to Mosaic Medical Center in Albany with serious injuries.

The accident happened late Friday afternoon nearly six miles south of Grant City on Highway 169 as the northbound SUV traveled off the right side of the road, hit a field entrance, went airborne, landed on the road, and overturned, coming to rest on its top.

The vehicle was demolished and Mincy was wearing a seat belt.

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares