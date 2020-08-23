Suspect from St. Joseph dies after shootout and crash during high-speed pursuit

The highway patrol reports a 35-year old St. Joseph man was pronounced dead in DeKalb County following a crash that was preceded by a law enforcement pursuit and shots fired.

Late Thursday night, the Gentry County Sheriff’s Department initiated a pursuit with a pickup with original charges of traffic violations. About 15 minutes later, Gentry County authorities advised shots were fired from the pickup at the pursuing deputy. At different points in the pursuit, the suspect fired shots at the pursuing deputy who in turn returned fire. The pursuit traveled on multiple roads in Gentry County and entered DeKalb County where the suspect crashed on Highway 31 at Fairmont Road.

Thirty-five-year-old Shiloh Smith of St. Joseph was pronounced dead by the DeKalb County Coroner. The Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control was requested to assist in the investigation, which was ongoing.

