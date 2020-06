The Grand River Multipurpose Center in Chillicothe reopened this week for congregate meals. Lunch is served from 11 o’clock to 12:30.

The Grand River Multipurpose Center is following recommendations from local health and fire departments. That includes practicing social distancing, hand sanitizing, and limiting to 25% occupancy.

Home delivered meals will continue to be delivered one day a week. They are anticipated to increase to daily delivery as volunteers return to service.

Reddit Share Email Pin Share 0 Shares