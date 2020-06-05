Two 15-year-old girls injured in ATV crash near Cameron

Two 15-year-old girls were injured Thursday night when an all-terrain vehicle traveled off a road and overturned five miles north of Cameron.

The ATV was driven by a Cameron girl. A passenger was from Apex, North Carolina. Both were taken by private vehicle to Cameron Regional Medical Center.

No names were released by the patrol due to their status as a minor.

The ATV was southbound on Harris Road in DeKalb County when the driver lost control on loose gravel and traveled off the road. The machine overturned and struck a fence then overturned a second time before coming to rest off the west side of the road.

ATV damage was listed as moderate and the report indicated no safety equipment was in use by the riders.

