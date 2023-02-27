Governor Parson signs HB 14, giving pay raises to all state employees

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Governor Mike Parson signed House Bill 14 into law. Also referred to as the Fiscal Year 2023 Early Supplemental Bill, HB 14 secures an 8.7 percent cost-of-living pay increase for all state team members and a $2 per hour shift differential for state congregate care staff.

“HB 14 is a critically necessary step in working to reverse the recruitment and retention struggles we are facing in state government,” Governor Parson said. “This marks a historic pay increase for our state team, and we appreciate the work of President Pro Tem Rowden, Senator Hough, Speaker Plocher, Representative Smith, and every member of the General Assembly who voted for this legislation. By supporting our state team members, we support the people of Missouri, and HB 14 will go a long way in helping us retain a dedicated and skilled state workforce.”

“Thank you to my colleagues for finishing this in a timely manner,” State Senator Lincoln Hough said. “The cost-of-living adjustment for state employees that is included is an incredible step in the right direction. Missouri’s prosperity is historical, and it’s a perfect opportunity to make lasting, cemented change.”

“State employees are vital to providing services to Missourians,” Speaker of the Missouri House Dean Plocher said. “I look forward to working with the Governor and Budget Chair to pass commonsense fiscal policy that incorporates impactful infrastructure investments and tax relief for working Missourians and small businesses.”

“This meaningful but measured cost of living adjustment to state worker pay will help Missouri retain its best employees and attract new talent,” House Budget Chair Cody Smith said. “The School safety grants will allow our schools to implement security and safety measures to ensure a safe and productive educational environment.”

In January, Governor Parson called on the General Assembly to pass HB 14, which includes much-needed pay increases for state team members. Seeing a turnover rate of nearly 30 percent and more than 7,000 positions open across state government, Governor Parson asked the General Assembly to approve the measure by March 1.

