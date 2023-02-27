Two people sent to hospital after truck rolls over onto SUV on Highway 6

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The drivers of two vehicles were taken to hospitals following an accident Monday morning on Highway 6 in Adair County.

Involved were the driver of a Daimler 4700 truck, 63-year-old Rusty Harris of Kirksville as well as the driver of a sports utility vehicle, 21-year-old LaDonna Vincent of Durham, Missouri.

Harris was taken to University Hospital in Columbia and Vincent was transported to Northeast Regional Medical Center in Kirksville. Both received serious injuries.

The crash happened one-half of a mile west of Brashear when the eastbound truck traveled off the right side of Highway 6, the driver over-corrected causing the truck to travel across the road, strike a bridge, and overturn onto the westbound sports utility vehicle.

Both vehicles were demolished and the report noted Vincent was using a seat belt while the truck driver did not.

Assistance was provided by the Adair County Sheriff’s Department, Adair County Ambulance, the Kirksville fire, and rural fire departments.

