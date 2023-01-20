Governor Parson signs Executive Order 23-01 establishing a Master Plan on Aging

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Governor Mike Parson signed Executive Order 23-01 to establish a Master Plan on Aging to help reduce age and disability discrimination, eliminate barriers to safe and healthy aging, and help Missourians to age with dignity.

Currently, there are more than 1.1 million Missouri citizens over the age of 60. Estimates suggest that older adults will outnumber minors for the first time by 2030 and older adults will greatly outnumber minors by 2060.

“Older Missourians have worked hard, paid their dues, and helped teach and guide the next generations of Missourians,” Governor Parson said. “We want to ensure they are able to enjoy their golden years with dignity and respect. That is why we are proposing a Master Plan on Aging. Through this plan, we will develop a 10-year framework that provides a guiding vision for policies and programs to support our senior communities.”

The Executive Order calls on the Department of Health and Senior Services, with the assistance of a new Advisory Council, to develop a Master Plan on Aging for the State of Missouri that addresses the needs and health outcomes for older adults and individuals with disabilities.

The Department of Health and Senior Services is tasked with finalizing the Master Plan on Aging by December 31, 2025, and releasing a public report.

Governor Parson’s administration is working to support all citizens as they age to ensure older adults and individuals with disabilities live as safely and independently as possible in the environment of their choice while fully participating in their community. Supporting older Missourians in their homes, not just in long-term care or nursing facilities, and improving access to services will help empower individuals as they age and lead to the more efficient use of Medicaid and other social programs.

“Our administration has always prioritized job creation, strong wages, and competitive markets for all Missourians,” Governor Parson said. “Missouri needs to prepare for a restructured workforce that can include and serve older adults across the state.”

To view Executive Order 23-01, click here.

Related