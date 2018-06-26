The Gallatin Board of Aldermen approved Daviess County Coroner David McWilliams to be appointed city Sexton at its meeting Monday evening. A Sexton is an official who oversees the town cemetery.

The board also approved an ordinance to amend city code regarding rules and regulations of the city cemetery. City Clerk Hattie Bailey says the ordinance added that graves should be marked with a permanent monument and no one should plant trees, flowers, or shrubs in the cemetery. The ordinance adds that scattering cremains in the city cemetery is prohibited.

The board approved authorizing Bailey to issue catering and event liquor license requests for vendors participating in the Chautauqua Winery and Brewery Event.

The December 31st, 2017 audit prepared by Certified Public Accountant John Gillum was approved and Public Works Director Mark Morey reported there was an operational issue at the water plant, and changes had to be made to the process of making water. He said Tri-State of Kansas City visited the plant and gave advice.

City Administrator Tony Stonecypher reported that he received a call from a customer wanting to know if the city had the capacity to handle an additional 20 to 30,000 gallons of water per day. Morey confirmed that the city had the capacity, but it is unclear if it would increase over time.

Alderman Dan Lockridge requested the street sweeper be used on South Prospect. Alderman Steve Evans led a discussion on properties that need to be demolished within the city limits.

Police Chief Mark Richards and Administrator Stonecypher will draft a list of properties to present to the board. Richards reported that the police department has spent most of its code enforcement time on high grass.

