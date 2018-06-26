127th Jameson Picnic slated to begin August 2nd

Jameson, Missouri

The 127th Annual Jameson Picnic will be held in the Jameson City Park in August.

The annual event will start Thursday, August 2nd with a talent show with David Sandy entertaining with Magical Entertainment.

August 3rd’s activities will include a baby show and The Fabulous Torques performing music from the 1950s and 60s.

Activities on August 4th will include a parade, a lawn tractor pull, a coed Corn Hole Bag Toss Tournament, an auction, and Dammit Jim performing country and classic rock music.

There will be a free drawing every night after the entertainment and food will also be available.

