Veterans service events to be held in Trenton during July

Several events for Veterans will be held in Trenton during the month of July.

A Veterans Service Officer will be at the Trenton Hy-Vee twice next week to assist with Veterans Affairs paperwork and answer questions July 2nd from 9 o’clock in the morning to 1 o’clock in the afternoon, as well as July 6th from 8 o’clock in the morning to 1 o’clock in the afternoon.

The Veterans Service Officer will be out of the office for the rest of July however, discharged and active military are welcome to visit with a Vet Center counselor at the Trenton VFW Hall July 13th from 8 o’clock to noon. The counselor helps with post-traumatic stress disorder and readjustment counseling.

Veterans can call to schedule rides to the Kansas City VA by calling 1-800-525-1483 extension 52884. Veterans Service Officer Wayne Kleinschmidt says veterans will need to provide their name, last four digits of their social security number, date of travel, where they want to go, and how many persons will ride.

