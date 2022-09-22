Funeral Service: Teresa Casey

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A memorial service for Unionville resident Teresa Casey will be on September 26th at 7 o’clock at night at the Playle and Collins Family Funeral Home in Unionville. There will be no visitation.

Teresa Casey died September 21st at the Putnam County Memorial Hospital in Unionville. She was 67.

Survivors in the area include father John Berry of Unionville; husband Rickey Casey of Unionville; son Todd Lawson of Moulton, Iowa; daughters Heather Okar of Exline, Iowa, Melissa Brill of Galt, Barbara Miller of Unionville, and Michelle Miller of Unionville; and brothers John Summers of Unionville and Kevin Berry of Unionville.

Memorials may be made to Tunnels to Towers in care of the Playle and Collins Family Funeral Home.