North Central Missouri College sees increase in enrollment

For the second year in a row, North Central Missouri College has seen a significant enrollment increase in both headcount and credit hours. For the fall 2022 census, NCMC is up 7.7% in headcount and 7% in credit hours. Headcount is up in full-time and part-time students as well as first-time freshmen. The most significant areas of increase include transfer-in students at 58.3% and out-of-state students at 39.4%.

“Our focus has and remains for North Central Missouri College to provide affordable, achievable, and readily available education,” said President Dr. Lenny Klaver. “Through our efforts of expansion, new academic programs, building projects, educational partnerships, and more extracurricular activities, we have listened to understand how to better meet the region’s educational needs.”

Enrollment for NCMC for fall 2022 is 1,770, which is up from 1,643 in fall 2021. Credit hours are 16,879, up from fall 2021 at 15,774. NCMC has focused on expansion in Buchanan County and the upcoming Savannah Campus. This fall, NCMC launched new allied health programs in Radiologic and Surgical Technology, a new degree emphasis in business and computer science, and new certificates in entrepreneurship and robotics.

NCMC has also focused on support programs such as adding another TRIO program, Talent Search, placing importance on the tutoring center and testing, and a full-time counselor while continuing to keep tuition low. Over recent years, NCMC has added extracurricular activities such as Dance Wave, Livestock Judging, Esports, and Trap Shooting Sports. NCMC has also added new educational partnerships with the return of Graceland University, offering educational courses on NCMC Main Campus and partnering with Missouri Western State University on a Pirates2Griffons collaboration.

“It’s so exciting to see the growth this year, especially among transfer students,” said Megan Pester, Director of Marketing and Admissions. “Between the 40 different degree programs to choose from, our multiple locations from which to take courses plus online options, and affordable tuition, you just can’t go wrong with being a Pirate. We continue to shift our recruitment efforts, and I can tell that our approach and the efforts we put into personalizing a student’s experience with NCMC are paying off. I’m very pleased that so students are choosing NCMC to continue their education.”