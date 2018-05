The red poppy is a nationally recognized symbol of sacrifice worn by Americans since World War I to honor those who served and died for our country in all wars.

The poppy reminds Americans of the sacrifices made by veterans while protecting our freedoms with those who wear a poppy honoring those who have worn our nation’s uniform.

All donations received will be used by The American Legion for their programs that support veterans, the military community, and their families.

