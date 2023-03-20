Firefighters respond to residence in rural Grundy County

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A fire late Sunday morning resulted in light smoke in the Joe Betz residence at 556 Northwest Herron Lane in Grundy County.

Grundy County Rural Fire Protection Chief Kenny Roberts said someone at the residence used an extinguisher to put the fire out before firefighters arrived. The fire was contained to a fireplace insert, but the exact cause was unknown. Smoke was removed from the residence.

Firefighters were on the scene for approximately 30 minutes. Grundy County Ambulance service personnel responded to the scene and were on standby.

