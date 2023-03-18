MoDOT planned road work in north Missouri for the week of March 20, 2023

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in North Missouri for the week of March 20-26.

All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler Information Map.

Inclement weather may cause schedule changes in some of the planned work.

Atchison County

Interstate 29 – Bridge replacement project over the Nishnabotna River (mile marker 122-124) through May. Traffic is head-to-head in the southbound lanes. (Contractor: Phillips Hardy, Inc.)

Andrew County

I-29 – Pavement improvement project from south of Business Route 71 to just south of Route O (Buchanan County) through late October 2023. An 11.6-foot width restriction is in place. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.)

Route D – Roadside work from County Road 194 to U.S. Route 169, March 20-24

Buchanan County

I-29 – Pavement improvement project from south of Business Route 71 (Andrew County) to just south of Route O through late October 2023. An 11.6-foot width restriction will be in place. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.)

Concrete replacement under the Route 6 (Frederick Boulevard) Bridge from Gene Field Road to Route YY (Mitchell Avenue), north and southbound I-29 will be narrowed to one lane through early July.

U.S. Route 36 – Bridge rehabilitation project over the Missouri River. Westbound is narrowed to one lane with a 12-foot width restriction through June 2023. (Contractor: Comanche Construction, Inc.)

Route 759 – RAMP CLOSED for a bridge rehabilitation project over the Missouri River. The ramp from Route 759 to westbound U.S. Route 36 is closed through late May 2023. (Contractor: Comanche Construction, Inc.)

Caldwell County

Route 116 – CLOSED for a bridge rehabilitation project over the Union Pacific railroad, approximately 2 miles east of Route 13, through mid-June 2023. A signed detour is in place. (Contractor: Capital Paving & Construction, LLC)

Carroll County

U.S. Route 24 – Bridge rehabilitation projects through June

S. Route 24 (Benton Street) over U.S. Route 65

The northbound and southbound U.S. Route 24/65 bridges over Old U.S. Highway 24/Outer Road 24 and the BNSF railroad, located just south of the Benton Street Bridge

Route E – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Lost Creek Bridge, approximately 1 mile east of Route OO, through April 2023. (Contractor: Mera Excavation, LLC)

Route 139 – Bridge rehabilitation project the Big Creek, Big Creek Drain Ditch, and Big Creek Overflow bridges, March 21

Route M – Bridge rehabilitation project at the Big and Wolf Creek bridges, March 22

Route B – Bridge rehabilitation project at the Camp Creek Bridge, March 23

Route J – Bridge rehabilitation project at the Mound Creek Bridge, March 23

Chariton County

Route Y – Pothole patching from U.S. Route 24 to Route M, March 20-24

Clinton County

I-35 – Concrete replacement southbound from mile marker 48 to mile marker 46, March 20-24. The road will be narrowed to one lane around-the-clock with a 12-foot with restriction

DeKalb County

Route A – Pothole patching, March 20-24

Gentry County

Route YY – CLOSED until further notice at the Bear Creek Bridge due to deterioration.

Route A – Pothole patching, March 20-24

Grundy County

Route W – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Gees Creek Bridge, south of Route F, through early April 2023. (Contractor: Lehman Construction and Wilson & Company)

Route W – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Wolf Creek Bridge, between Routes 6 and WW, through early July. A signed detour is in place. (Contractor: Phillips Hardy, Inc.)

Holt County

U.S. Route 159 – Pavement improvement and flood remediation project from the Missouri River near Rulo, Nebraska, to the Little Tarkio Creek near Fortescue through November 2023. Temporary traffic signals and a 12-foot width restriction will be in place. (Contractor: Phillips Hardy, Inc.)

Linn County

Route WW – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Van Dorsen Creek Bridge, 3 miles east of Marceline, through May 2023. (Contractor: Lehman Construction and Wilson & Company)

Route V – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route C to Inca Road, March 21

Livingston County

Route C – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the bridge over Shoal Creek, north of Route DD, through July 2023. (Contractor: L.G. Barcus and Sons, Inc.)

U.S. Route 36 – Bridge rehabilitation project over Blackwell Creek, 1.2 miles east of Route 65 near Chillicothe, through June 2023. The bridge will be narrowed to one lane, in each direction with a 10-foot width restriction in place. (Contractor: Capital Paving & Construction, LLC)

Route C – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the bridge over Shoal Creek, west of Dawn and east of Route DD, through April 2023. (Contractor: Lehman Construction and Wilson & Company)

Nodaway County

Route 46 – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the bridge over the Nodaway River, near Quitman, through June 2023. A signed detour is in place. (Contractor: Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc.)

Route C – Pothole patching from the city limits of Clearmont to the city limits of Elmo, March 20-21

Route PP – Pothole patching from U.S. Route 136 to Route 46, March 22-23

Route PP – Pothole patching from U.S. Route 136 to Route C, March 23

Sullivan County

Route E – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the West Locust Creek Bridge, 8 miles northwest of Milan, through May 2023. (Contractor: Lehman Construction and Wilson & Company)

Worth County

Route O – Pothole patching, March 20-21

