Fire destroys vehicle on McPherson Street in Trenton

A vehicle is considered a total loss after a fire in Trenton on June 29.

Trenton Fire Lieutenant Jeremy Summers reports the passenger compartment was fully involved when firefighters arrived at 1105 McPherson. Firefighters deployed a one and three-quarter-inch attack line to extinguish the fire. The fire department was at the scene for about 30 minutes.

The vehicle owners were listed as Taytum and Debborah McPherson.

The cause of the fire is under investigation with the Trenton Police Department assisting at the scene of the fire.

