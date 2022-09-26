Fire destroys two outbuildings and contents on Northwest 80th Avenue

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Grundy County Rural Fire Protection assistant chief Brandon Gibler reports two outbuildings and their contents were destroyed by fire early Sunday afternoon at 875 Northwest 80th Avenue. The owner was listed as Ron McClure.

The buildings and contents were on fire when firefighters arrived, and both already were a total loss. No injuries were reported.

A live overhead power line was on the ground to one of the buildings. Grundy Electric Cooperative was contacted to disconnect the power. Once that was done the remaining fire was put out.

The cause of the fire was undetermined and firefighters were on the scene for approximately two hours.

Grundy County rural firefighters were assisted by The Trenton Fire Department, Grundy County EMS, and Grundy Electric Cooperative.