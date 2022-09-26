Man charged in Grundy County with theft, forgery, fraudulent use of a debit device and identity theft

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A 32-year-old Kansas City resident, Alejandro Martinez, has been charged In Grundy County with felony counts of stealing, fraudulent use of a debit device, identity theft, and forgery.

Regarding the stealing charge, Martinez is accused of appropriating $6,190 of diesel fuel owned by MFA oil.

Regarding the charge of fraudulent use of a debit device, Martinez is accused of using a debit card number to obtain diesel fuel knowing the use of the device was unauthorized.

Regarding the identity theft charge, Martinez is accused of obtaining and using a debit card number not lawfully issued for his use resulting in the theft of money over $750.

Those three counts allegedly were between August 5th and September 14th of 2022.

Regarding the forgery charge, Martinez is accused of transferring a gift card on about August 5th knowing it had been made so it purported to have a genuineness that it did not possess.

Martinez was arrested in Benton County and taken to Grundy County where he was being held in the detention center without bond. An investigation was ongoing.

Martinez is to appear Tuesday, September 26, in the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court.