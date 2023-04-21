FCS Financial awards scholarships to area students

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

FCS Financial announces 34 scholarship winners of $1,500 each to assist with the cost of higher education.

Since 2004, more than $825,000 has been distributed through the FCS Financial Scholarship Program. The program is designed to encourage and support higher education for children and grandchildren of FCS Financial members.

Those from this area receiving an FCS Financial scholarship for 2023 are

Griffith Bonderer, Chillicothe;

Maggie Brockmeier, Hale;

Brady Burgess, Richmond;

Ashley Chalfant, Gilman City;

Samuel Derks, King City;

Kade Hodge, New Hampton;

Trendi Howell, Cainsville;

Thomas Robinson, Cameron;

Ruby Schmidt, Carrollton;

Trista Tipton, Wheeling;

Kendra Zeilstra, Brunswick.

The 2024 Scholarship Application will be available on the FCS website by September 1st.

FCS Financial serves 102 counties through 21 branch offices in Missouri including one in Chillicothe.

