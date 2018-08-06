Families and Friends of the Developmentally Disabled to hold public hearing

A meeting next week of Families and Friends of the Developmentally Disabled will begin with the annual tax rate public hearing. The meeting Monday, August 13th begins at 6 o’clock at the Grundy County Courthouse and those attending are asked to use the North entrance.

The agenda includes a financial review, transportation report, as well as reports on the Gifted disability team, cooking class, Grundy county learning center, Hope Haven Industries, and the department of transportation mileage reimbursement.

Regarding policy and procedures, a topic for discussion is the bus conduct form. Information also is listed for bus driver evaluation, contracted payroll services, and office equipment.

New business includes Indian Creek Equine therapy for developmentally disabled individuals, the purchase of service forms for next year’s funding, and repairs to the family and friends bus.

