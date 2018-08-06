Grundy County Museum expands sports exhibit

In keeping with a longstanding tradition of bringing the best that Northern Missouri has to offer, the Grundy County Museum has added new photos, stories, statistics, and displays to the Museum’s Sports Exhibit.

Included in the new items are photos of the Trentonettes, The Trenton Swim Club, the Hauck brothers, A baseball story by Seth Herrold, and a special display of Hall of Fame pitcher Burleigh Grimes’ photos and career statistics.

The exhibit hours at Grundy County Museum are 1:30 – 4:30 weekends and holidays. Groups can be accommodated at other times.

