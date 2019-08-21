Families and Friends of the Developmentally Disabled attend cooking class

Families and Friends of the Developmentally Disabled of Grundy County held their monthly cooking class at the First Christian Church in Trenton.

The August cooking class was made up of 10 students, and FFDD volunteers with the students learning how to make mini pizzas and Fruit Salsa. Tina Marrs along with Bridget Maloney and Maloney kids from the First Christian Church coordinated all of the evening’s activities and the cooking lesson.

The cooking class is a vocational/educational activity where students are able to improve their skills and learn new recipes that are easily prepared.