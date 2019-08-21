Robin Wenneker appointed to Coordinating Board for Higher Education

Governor Mike Parson announced the appointment of Robin Wenneker to the Coordinating Board for Higher Education

Wenneker, Columbia, is the managing partner for her family-owned multi-county property management company with farm, rental and raw landholdings. She previously worked with Marketing Mix, the 1996 Atlanta Paralympic Games, and Procter & Gamble.

“I am honored to serve in this important role,” Wenneker said. “I am passionate about higher education because education creates an opportunity for the future of our state.”

Wenneker holds a bachelor’s degree in administrative management from the University of Missouri, and a master’s degree in business administration from Washington University. She brings extensive involvement in the community to her position. Wenneker currently serves on the following boards: the University of Missouri College of Agriculture’s Food and Natural Resources Foundation, the University of Missouri Alumni Association, Assistance League of Mid Missouri, Children’s Grove, and the Columbia Housing Authority.

The CBHE oversees the Department of Higher Education, which serves as the administrative arm of the board and is led by the commissioner of higher education. The CBHE members – one from each of Missouri’s eight congressional districts and one selected at large – are appointed by the governor and confirmed by the Senate.