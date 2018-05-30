Events planned for Veterans on two dates in June

Two Veterans events are planned in Trenton for June 1st and June 4th.

A Kansas City Vet Center Counselor will provide counseling at the Trenton VFW Hall Friday, June 1st from 8:30 to noon. A Veterans Service Officer will not be at the VFW due to a family emergency.

A Veterans Service Officer will be at the Trenton Hy-Vee Monday, June 4th from 9 o’clock in the morning to 1 o’clock in the afternoon. All veterans are asked to bring Veterans Affairs and military paperwork with them to Hy-Vee.

A Veterans Service Officer is on call the rest of June and may be reached by calling 660-359-2078.

Like this: Like Loading...