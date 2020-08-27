Driver falls asleep at the wheel demolishing pickup on Highway 13, airlifted to Truman Medical Center

The Highway Patrol reports a Fordland man sustained serious injuries when he fell asleep at the wheel, and a truck overturned several times two miles north of Polo the morning of Thursday, August 27th.

Emergency medical services transported 62-year-old Stanley Phelps to Polo before a medical helicopter airlifted him to Truman Medical Center.

The truck traveled north on Highway 13 before running off the west side of the road. Phelps reportedly overcorrected, the vehicle began to go off the east side of the road, the driver overcorrected again, and the vehicle returned to the road. The truck came to a rest on its top in the northbound lane of Highway 13 after overturning multiple times.

The Missouri Department of Transportation reports Highway 13 was closed the morning of Thursday, August 27th morning due to the crash between Polo and Kingston.

The Patrol notes Phelps did not wear a safety device and the truck was totaled.

The Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office, MoDOT, Hamilton Fire and Rescue, Polo Fire and Rescue, Caldwell County EMS, and Life Flight assisted.

