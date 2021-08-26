Department of Natural Resources awards $24,000 grant to Sullivan County Public Water Supply District No. 1

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Missouri Department of Natural Resources has awarded a $24,000 Drinking Water Engineering Report Grant to the Sullivan County Public Water Supply District No. 1 to evaluate the district’s drinking water system. The grant offers funding to qualified small communities to help cover engineering costs for evaluating drinking water system improvements.

The district will use the grant to identify improvements that will enable the system to continue providing reliable service and safe drinking water that meets water quality standards.

Water and wastewater systems are essential infrastructures that support the health and economic vitality of a community. With the help of this grant, the district can fully assess its system and identify improvements for better operation to continue meeting public health and safe drinking water standards. This will also help the community plan for future growth and development and determine what actions are needed to address their drinking water needs.

The department is committed to assisting Missouri communities with water and wastewater infrastructure improvement projects. Through its Financial Assistance Center, the department provides funding opportunities for communities with water quality, wastewater, and drinking water infrastructure needs. This project will be funded wholly or in part with monies received from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

