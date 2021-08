Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A crash one mile north of Brookfield on Wednesday afternoon injured a teenager from St. Catherine.

The 16-year-old boy received moderate injuries and was taken by private vehicle for medical treatment. The patrol does not release names of juveniles.

The teenager was driving northbound when the car went off the right side of Hook Drive and struck a utility pole.

The car was demolished, and the teenage driver was using a seat belt.

