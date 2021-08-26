Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

There are a few area winners in the drawing for residents who have received a COVID-19 vaccine and entered a state drawing.

The Missouri V I P Lottery held the first of five drawings with 180 winners of a cash prize or education savings account. The cash prize is listed as $10,000 for eligible adults ages 18 and older. The teenage group of 12 to 17 can win an education savings account through the State Treasurers 529 Program in the amount of $10,000.

According to the website, the list of cash winners from this area include:

Cassidy Ferguson of Maysville

Amy Miller of Kidder

Stephanie Otey of Chillicothe

Kathleen Richards of Macon

Whitney Sheffied of Marceline.

Winning an education saving account through the lottery, was Isabelle Witt of Trenton.

Drawings are held on Fridays with a list of winners announced once their entries are confirmed by state officials. You can view the list of winners, which were announced Wednesday, on the Stronger Together website.

