Department of Health and Senior Services working to to ensure continuation of the Time Critical Diagnosis System

The Department of Health and Senior Services is working with partners, including hospitals, providers, and emergency medical service professionals to ensure funding for the Time Critical Diagnosis System will remain steady moving forward.

The TCD System is a statewide system that brings together the 911 response system, ambulance services, and hospitals in a coordinated way to provide patients the right care, at the right place, in the right amount of time. By ensuring timely treatment for stroke, STEMI and trauma patients, the system improves recovery times, reduces complications and saves lives.

DHSS’s overall budget is $1.4 billion. Governor Parson’s veto of the TCD program totaled $153,546 with the intent to find a more stable long-term funding source than operating from general revenue.

“We remain committed to working closely with our hospitals, providers, and emergency medical services professionals to provide time-sensitive care to patients in a coordinated manner. As we transition the time-critical diagnosis system forward, we will ensure the funding remains steady and continue to provide this essential service for Missourians,” stated Randall Williams, DHSS Director.

As the DHSS moves forward in this transition, it will continue to work with its partners, and current designations and emergency transport protocols will remain in place.

“The Emergency Medical Services personnel and agencies throughout Missouri recognize that the TCD System saves hundreds of lives a year. We are excited about the prospect of working with others to improve the TCD System and assure its long-term viability,” said Jason White, EMS Consultant Mid-America Regional Council.

“We look forward to working with Gov. Parson and his administration to make sure that access to life-saving care is available to every Missourian. We appreciate his commitment to continuing this important program,” stated Herb Kuhn, President, and CEO of the Missouri Hospital Association.

Missouri currently has 56 hospitals designated as stroke centers, 55 hospitals designated as STEMI centers and 30 hospitals designated as trauma centers. Most hospitals carry two or more designations. In all, 71 hospitals participate in these voluntary designation programs.

