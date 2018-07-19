Resurfacing project through Cameron continues; ramp closures planned

The resurfacing project through Cameron began this week and the one-day ramp and access closures have been pushed back from what was previously scheduled.

The Missouri Department of Transportation has contracted with Herzog Contracting Corporation to complete the U.S. Route 36 resurfacing project which stretches from Grindstone Creek to just east of the Caldwell County line. Crews will mill off the old surface and then add two lifts of new asphalt through this area.

Below is the revised planned scheduled of milling, resurfacing, and ramp closures for the next two weeks. This work will take place during daylight hours and closures could be in place as early as 6 a.m. Crews will do their best to close ramps and access points only as long as necessary and open them as soon as it is safe to do so. As with all projects, the work is weather permitting and could be rescheduled:

Thursday, July 19 – Resurfacing the eastbound driving lane near Ensign Trace. Access to Ensign Trace on the south side of U.S. Route 36 will be closed.

Friday, July 20 – Resurfacing the eastbound driving lane near U.S. Route 69. The on and off ramps from U.S. Route 36 to U.S. Route 69 will be closed.

Saturday, July 21 – Resurfacing the westbound driving lane near U.S. Route 69. The on and off ramps from U.S. Route 36 to U.S. Route 69 will be closed.

Sunday, July 22 – no work planned

Monday, July 23 – Resurfacing the westbound driving lane near Ensign Trace. Access to Ensign Trace on the north side of U.S. Route 36 will be closed.

Tuesday, July 24 – Resurfacing the eastbound passing lane near Ensign Trace. The median crossover between the eastbound and westbound lanes of U.S. Route 36 at Ensign Trace will be closed.

Wednesday, July 25 and Thursday, July 26 – Resurfacing passing lanes of U.S. Route 36. No ramp or median crossover closures planned.

Friday, July 27 – Resurfacing the westbound passing lane near Ensign Trace. The median crossover between the eastbound and westbound lanes of U.S. Route 36 at Ensign Trace will be closed.

For safety and to mitigate the impact on motorists, the project will be completed in two stages. The first stage, listed above, will stretch from Grindstone Creek to just past the U.S. Route 69 ramps.

The second stage will begin where the first stage ended and continue east to just past the county line and could begin as early as July 30. It will start where the first stage ended and continue to just past the Caldwell County line. This stage will include the repaving of the Interstate 35 ramps. The work during this second stage will be conducted as nighttime operations and will require the closure of the I-35 ramps. The closure of each ramp will last approximately one day. This second stage will take at least two weeks to complete.

During both stages, traffic control and message boards will be in place alerting motorists of the work and planned ramp closures. One lane of U.S. Route 36 in each direction will remain open throughout the project. All work is weather permitting and could be rescheduled.

