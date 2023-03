Pin Share Reddit Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Daviess County Health Department is partnering with RDK Wellness and IV Hydration of Jamesport to hold a vaccine clinic.

Walk-in vaccinations will be offered at RDK Wellness and IV Hydration on March 15th from 1 to 3 pm.

Vaccines for adults and children will be offered. Participants can also learn about the benefits of wellness and IV hydration from Nurse Rachel King.

