Crow hunt to benefit Village of Pollock set for February 11th

A crow hunt benefit will be held to raise funds for the Village of Pollock cleanup and sesquicentennial.

Registration will be at the Pollock Area Community Center on February 10th from 5 pm to 7:30 pm. The entry fee is $150 for three team members.

The crow hunt will be held on February 11th. Harvests should be presented for counting by 6:30 that evening. There will be prizes for first through third place.

A free meal for team members will be on February 11th from 5 pm to 7:30 pm.

The Pollock Sesquicentennial is planned for July 28th through 30th.

More information on the crow hunt benefit for Pollock on February 10th and 11th can be obtained by calling Roger Sanders at 660-265-5556 or Troy Mason at 660-342-4911.

