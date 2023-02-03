Trenton Middle School students take part in STAR events

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Trenton Middle School Family, Career, and Community Leaders of America recently competed in the Region 2 Students Taking Action with Recognition Event Competition. All 16 students who competed in eight groups advanced to the state competition.

Those receiving gold include Caleb Ray for his Chapter in Review display and Caleb Shell and Ethan Shell for their Chapter Service Project display. Sarai Birkhead, Jayden Gannon, and Lyandra Taylor received gold in the Promote and Publicize FCCLA event. Claire Woodard, Johanna Goodin, and Morgan Smith received gold for their Repurpose and Redesign project. Graeme Sager received gold in the Sports Nutrition event, and Anthony Esquivel received gold in the Teach or Train event.

TMS FCCLA students receiving silver at the Region 2 STAR Event Competition include Addisyn Wehar, Brooke Farris, and Annie Currie for their Food Innovations Project. Ashlyn Pagel and Lillee Dalrymple also received silver for Food Innovations.

Those students will compete in the state competition at Tan-Tar-A of Osage Beach from March 12th through 14th.

