Contest winners announced at Missouri Day opening ceremony

The winners of several contests were announced at the Missouri Day Opening Ceremony Thursday night.

Those receiving first place in the Coloring Contest included preschooler Nora Guthrie of Trenton R-9, kindergartener Jamison Christy of Grundy County R-5, first-grader Barrett Etter of Rissler Elementary School, second-grader Maggi Wynn of Grundy R-5, third-grader Kennedy Cross of Rissler, fourth-grader Cayden Farmer of Rissler, and, in the senior division, Cynthia Song Verbic of Eastview Manor.

In the Missouri Day Yard Decorating Contest, first place in the business category went to Hometown Pharmacy and second place went to BTC Bank. For residential, first place went to Cara Tunnell at 909 Avalon and second place went to Jim and Bonita Price at 808 West 11th Street.

First place for the Window Decorating Contest went to Preceptor Nu Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi’s display in the lobby of Citizens Bank and Trust, and second place went to the Grundy Go-Getters 4-H Club’s display in Howard’s Department Store’s front window.

