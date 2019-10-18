Newtown-Harris Board of Education accepts bid to replace school boiler

The Newtown-Harris R-3 Board of Education has accepted a bid to replace the existing elementary school boiler with a new one. Superintendent Lucas McKinnis reports the accepted bid was from Weston Heating and Cooling, Incorporated for $14,075.

Principal Amy Carlson reported that at a professional development day on October 11th, teachers shared ideas on how to help students become more proficient at setting goals for themselves.

Smithfield delivered water to the school district for free. McKinnis said he appreciates the company’s efforts to make the school a better place for students.

Parent-teacher conferences for Newtown-Harris will be October 24th from 2 to 6 o’clock. A memorial dinner and silent auction for Coy Miller will be November 3rd from 11 to 1 o’clock. A Veterans Day Assembly will be November 11th at 10 o’clock. The Parent Teacher Organization carnival will be November 16th at 5 o’clock.

A Christmas program will be held on December 16th at 6 o’clock.

