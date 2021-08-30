Community Foundation of Northwest Missouri sets annual Leadership Breakfast for October 1

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Community Foundation of Northwest Missouri, Inc. announces its annual Leadership Breakfast.

The event is scheduled for Friday, October 1, 2021, at 8:30 am at the M.W. Jenkins Expo Center in Chillicothe, Missouri. The guest speaker will be Marshall Stewart, Vice Chancellor for Extension and Engagement, University of Missouri, and Chief Engagement Officer, UM System.

Stewart will address the challenges and accomplishments in the recent past across Missouri. He restructured MU Extension and engagement work around Missourians’ grand challenges related to economic opportunity, educational access and excellence, and health and well-being. This aligns closely with The Community Foundation’s ongoing Regional Vitality initiative and its product, Maximize NWMO. You will hear how the two initiatives dovetail and are partnering to enhance NWMO.

Each year the breakfast meeting has engaged between 200-300 regional leaders from various industries alongside government officials. Doors open at 8:15 a.m. with breakfast at 8:30 a.m. and the program from 9:00-10:30 a.m. Reservations are required and are $20.00 per person. Registrations can be made on the Community Foundation of Northwest Missouri website or by mailing a check to The Community Foundation of Northwest Missouri, 1006 W St Maartens Dr, Suite B, St Joseph MO 64506.

