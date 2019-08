Chillicothe Police Chief Jon Maples reports that the alley between Washington Street and Locust Street behind the 400 and 500 block of Locust Street will be closed on Friday, August 9th, 2019 from 4:00 PM to 9:30 pm.

The alley closure is for the Friends of the Livingston County Library One Reads “Street Dance.”

Residents may contact Candy at 660-646-0547 for more information.