Trenton Tax Increment Financing Commission and Economic Development Committee meeting report

The Trenton Tax Increment Financing Commission and Economic Development Committee both held meetings Tuesday evening.

City Administrator Ron Urton reports the TIF Commission selected officers. Those elected were Rob Maloney as Chairman, Ann Constant Vice Chairman, Greg Geib Secretary, and Dale Swanton as Treasurer.

The commission discussed the duties of the group and the commission may be having a part in a future development if one materializes.

TIF Commission members present were Dale Swanton, Stan Lowery, Ann Constant, Greg Geib, Michael Stegman, Doug Franklin, Eric Hoffman, and Ryan Vandel. Those absent were Monty Bonnett, Rob Maloney, and Elizabeth Gibson.

Urton says the Economic Development Committee discussed having a centralized calendar for scheduling activities for Downtown events to avoid conflict and better help advertise events. Megan Derry with Main Street Trenton would be in charge of coordinating the calendar.

Micah Landes with the North Central Missouri Development Alliance reported on the alliance’s activities. Economic Development Committee members present were Cathie Smith, Dave Mlika, and Lou Fisher. John Dolan was absent.