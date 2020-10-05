Chillicothe Fire Department responds to barn fire

The Chillicothe Fire Department Sunday night responded to a fully-involved barn fire at a rural Chillicothe address.

Firefighters took an engine and tanker to the scene at 8554 LIV Road 511. Chula was requested for a mutual aid tanker and Lock Springs also was notified.

Upon arrival, Chillicothe Fire Lieutenant Rob Williams reported the exposure was assessed and the fire was monitored to prevent it from spreading to other outbuildings. Once the structure collapsed and there was no danger posed to other buildings, the fire units cleared the scene after being there for nearly one hour.

The owner of the barn was listed as Charlie Peniston.

Reddit Share Pin Share 4 Shares