Carroll County teenager turns into path of big rig on Highway 65; escapes serious injury

One driver was injured when a car and a large truck collided Monday morning on Highway 65, in Carroll County five miles north of Tina.

Nineteen-year-old Megan King of Bogard was taken by a private vehicle to Hedrick Medical center in Chillicothe with minor injuries.

The car was turning southbound from a county road and turned in front of the southbound Peterbilt driven by 45-year-old Daniel Keltner of Sedalia. The truck driver applied the brakes in an unsuccessful attempt to avoid striking the car. Upon impact, the car traveled off the left side of Highway 65 coming to a stop facing north.

Both the car and truck received moderate damage and both occupants were using seat belts.

