Carroll County Memorial Hospital receives new accreditation

Carroll County Memorial Hospital recently became an accredited Patient-Centered Medical Home or PCMH.

Accreditation for PCMH came through The Compliance Team, which requires extensive patient-centered research, discussion, and process improvement. Protocols and processes were developed to ensure that the Jefferson Medical Group staff were treating patients with equal care and importance. Access to care and JMG hours of operation were increased, along with patient education.

According to the American Academy of Family Physicians, a Patient-Centered Medical Home is improving the quality, effectiveness, and efficiency of the care practices deliver while responding to each patient’s unique needs and preferences.

“PCMH is important because healthcare is not just about making a sick person well; it is about being the healthiest person you can be,” said Stacey Lyon, CCMH Population Care Coordinator. “We want to help patients focus more on the preventative side of healthcare so that they can live longer, be happier and achieve goals that are important to them.”

“One of the greatest assets of a PCMH is a full Care Team for our patients,” said Dr. Andy Horine, CCMH Chief Medical Information Officer. “This starts with the folks who answer the phone, includes each provider’s nurse, population health nurses, pharmacists, dieticians, nurse practitioners, physician assistants, and physicians.”

CCMH patients and community members can benefit from Jefferson Medical Group’s PCMH designation by using the following process. Call the hospital at 660-542-1695, ask for the medical clinic, schedule a wellness visit with your primary care provider and work with them to set personal healthcare goals. Wellness exams are covered by nearly all major health insurance plans at no additional cost.

