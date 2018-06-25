Princeton Chamber of Commerce finalizes plans for Independence Day celebration

The Princeton Chamber of Commerce has finalized plans for the Independence Day celebration with events July 4th to include a tractor cruise, free watermelon and musical entertainment before the fireworks are set off at dusk. This year, the event will be held at the lower fairgrounds in Princeton because of ongoing construction at the school.

Band Tax requests were made to pay for the music of Saturday Live Entertainment, the 4th of July, and Calamity Jane Day. The next Saturday live entertainment on the Princeton square will be July 14th featuring Jordon Crouse and the Lifeline Band. The Missouri Tourism project also was discussed. Fonda Shipley and Donna Herdrich will form a committee to add a cultural day to the Tourism week. Kelly Bertrand and Natalie Mounce are working on vendors for Calamity Jane Day this September.

The Princeton chamber reports ribbon cuttings are planned for new businesses and will be announced as they come up.

