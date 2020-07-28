Carroll County farmer selected to lead Missouri Soybean Merchandising Council

A Carroll County soybean farmer has been selected by a group of his peers to lead the Missouri Soybean Merchandising Council. Kyle Durham of Norborne, Mo. was named the organization’s chairman following a Monday evening vote by the board of directors. He began his term today, Tues., July 28.

“The Missouri Soybean Merchandising Council exists to drive innovation in all things soy, and this is an exciting time to move forward with soybean research, new uses, and new markets,” Durham said. “As a farmer-led organization, we take our responsibilities to heart, ensuring Missouri soybean farmers are continually benefiting from market opportunities and have the most up-to-date research information at their fingertips. It’s an honor to have the support of the board as chairman and I’m looking forward to growing our partnerships in education, research, and increasing demand for soy together.”

Durham’s election took place during the Missouri Soybean Merchandising Council summer meetings, where board members also reviewed ongoing research and education efforts and collaborated with leadership from the Missouri Soybean Association on joint efforts to grow opportunities for Missouri soybean farmers.

Durham will serve a one-year term as the Council’s chairman, leading Missouri’s soybean checkoff efforts on behalf of farmers statewide. He is eligible to be re-elected to a second year as chairman during the board of directors’ summer 2021 meeting.

Durham’s leadership team includes newly elected vice-chairman Aaron Porter, a soybean farmer from Dexter, Mo., and secretary/treasurer Mark Lehenbauer of Palmyra, Mo. The outgoing chairman, Robert Alpers of Prairie Home, Mo., will continue to serve on the 13-member board of directors in a term ending in 2023. Soybean farmer Baughn Merideth of Caruthersville, Mo. served as the chairman of the nominating committee.

Prior to being named chairman, Durham served as the Council’s vice-chairman and represented the soybean farmers of District 2 on the board of directors.

In addition to his farm and service to the Missouri Soybean Merchandising Council, Durham serves as treasurer of the Carroll County Farm Bureau Board and has recently been a part of the Missouri Farm Bureau Young Farmers and Ranchers board. Within his community, Durham stays active with the Norborne Interested Citizens (NICS) program, Norborne Soybean Festival, and serves on the MFA Regional Advisory Committee representing the River Valley area. He is a graduate of the University of Missouri and the Missouri Agricultural Leadership of Tomorrow (ALOT) Class XV, and owner of The Laboratory in Norborne.

The Missouri Soybean Merchandising Council is a statewide, farmer-led organization working to improve opportunities for Missouri soybean farmers through a combination of research, outreach, education, and market development efforts through the soybean checkoff. To learn more, visit the Missouri Soybean Merchandising Council online at mosoy.org.

