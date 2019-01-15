Breaking down the Trenton Fire Department sales tax revenues

The majority of the fire department sales tax revenues will be used to make annual payments on the new fire truck that was put into service last year and on forthcoming development of land and construction of a fire training tower.

Combined, these expenses top $1,847,000 which include $1,200,000 for the development of a ten-acre site and purchase of the fire training tower and a 75-foot aerial ladder truck costing $647,000 thousand dollars.

Fire department sales tax revenue began coming into the city of Trenton in November of 2016. After 27 months, including this month’s revenue, the total amount of fire department sales tax received totals $383,000.

The city has budgeted fire department sales tax revenues at $175,000 per year. The obligations include annual payments of $52,00 for the fire truck and $90,000 for the fire training tower and development of land. Long term loans have been made with Community Leasing Partners of Manhatten, Kansas.

It was noted at a city council meeting last month, that sales tax proceeds will be divided with 65% toward the training project, 30% for the new fire truck, and 5% for operations of the Trenton Fire Department.

Collections are one-quarter of one percent with voters approving the fire department sales tax during the April 2016 election in Trenton.