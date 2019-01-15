Livonia woman injured in crash on icy Highway 149

The Highway Patrol reports a Livonia woman sustained minor injuries when the vehicle she drove slid on ice and ran off the road about four miles north of Martinstown Tuesday morning.

An ambulance transported 61-year-old Deborah Scott to the Putnam County Memorial Hospital.

Scott traveled north on Highway 149 when the vehicle began sliding on ice and left the road before striking a fence. The vehicle received extensive damage.

Scott wore a seatbelt, and the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene of the crash.